iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,345 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $19,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,627,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,371,734,000 after purchasing an additional 723,492 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,124,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,837,000 after acquiring an additional 16,633 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 182,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB opened at $106.23 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $108.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.04 and its 200-day moving average is $107.48.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

