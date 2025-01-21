iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Holdings Increased by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 188.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $406.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $403.79 and a 200-day moving average of $380.75. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $304.85 and a twelve month high of $419.53. The firm has a market cap of $107.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

