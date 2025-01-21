iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Tudor Financial Inc.

Tudor Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Tudor Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20,632.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,407,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,744 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,200,216.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 780,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,083,000 after buying an additional 780,141 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,404,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 825,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,612,000 after acquiring an additional 162,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 1,192,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,426,000 after acquiring an additional 145,967 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $191.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.24 and a 200 day moving average of $187.26. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $160.98 and a 1 year high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

