iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Bought by Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC

Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 60.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,265 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust makes up approximately 1.2% of Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLV. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 11,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of SLV opened at $27.61 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $31.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.68.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.