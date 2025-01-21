iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Position Lifted by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 91.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10,365.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,584,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,612 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,688,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $82,464,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 30.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,320,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,291,000 after acquiring an additional 775,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,485,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,492,000 after purchasing an additional 693,848 shares during the last quarter.

IVW opened at $103.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.72. The company has a market cap of $54.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.62 and a fifty-two week high of $105.64.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

