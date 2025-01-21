iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Acquired by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJT. City Holding Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

IJT opened at $139.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.34. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $119.70 and a 52-week high of $152.05. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.3508 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

