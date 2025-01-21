iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 152,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,730 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $16,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TIP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 106.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,990,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608,542 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,200,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10,652.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 402,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,412,000 after acquiring an additional 398,292 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,990,000. Finally, Invst LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2,678.4% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 205,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,789,000 after acquiring an additional 198,312 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $107.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.31. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.67 and a 1-year high of $111.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.