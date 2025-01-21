Kaia (KAIA) Trading Up 3.2% Over Last Week

Kaia (KAIA) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 21st. One Kaia token can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Kaia has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Kaia has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and $72.84 million worth of Kaia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $103,447.22 or 1.00143622 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103,248.59 or 0.99951340 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Kaia Profile

Kaia’s genesis date was August 28th, 2024. Kaia’s total supply is 5,924,891,508 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,924,880,041 tokens. Kaia’s official Twitter account is @kaiachain. The official message board for Kaia is www.medium.com/kaiachain. The Reddit community for Kaia is https://reddit.com/r/kaiachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaia’s official website is www.kaia.io.

Buying and Selling Kaia

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaia (KAIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the KAIA platform. Kaia has a current supply of 5,924,582,654.09105 with 5,924,582,673.280807 in circulation. The last known price of Kaia is 0.21420538 USD and is up 0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $80,363,638.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaia.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kaia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

