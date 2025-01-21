Kairous Acquisition Extends Business Combination Period with Additional Contribution

Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited, a special purpose acquisition company listed on the NASDAQ under the symbol KACLU, recently disclosed in an 8-K filing that they have made a move to extend the period for completing a business combination. As of January 16, 2025, the company issued an unsecured promissory note amounting to $50,000 to Kairous Asia Limited, their initial public offering sponsor. This note was provided in exchange for the sponsor depositing the same sum into the company’s trust account.

The purpose of this financial arrangement is to afford Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited more time to finalize a business combination. Notably, the promissory note, which does not accrue interest, will become convertible into ordinary shares of the company at a rate of $10.10 per share upon the successful closure of a business combination.

In alignment with these financial maneuvers, the company has decided to extend the business combination period until February 16, 2025. To ensure transparency and compliance with regulatory requirements, Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited filed a press release on January 21, 2025. This communication detailed the steps taken to extend the business combination timeline and included pertinent information for public dissemination.

Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited, as a blank check company, is structured to facilitate various business transactions such as mergers, acquisitions, or reorganizations. Through strategic financial decisions and thoughtful planning, the company aims to position itself for a successful business combination in the foreseeable future.

It is crucial to note that this press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements are not historical facts and may be impacted by various factors, potentially leading to outcomes different from those projected. The company remains committed to providing updates, as necessary, to accurately reflect its expectations and respond to changing circumstances.

For further information or inquiries regarding Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited, individuals can reach out to Athiwat Apichote, the Chief Executive Officer, via email at [email protected].

Please note that all details shared here are in accordance with the information provided by Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited in their recent SEC filing.

