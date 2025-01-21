Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Shares of Kasikornbank Public stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $18.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,158. Kasikornbank Public has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $19.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.09.

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company's personal banking products and services include savings, current, fixed deposit, and foreign currency accounts; personal, home, and auto loans; debit and credit cards; health, accident, travel, retire, loan, save and invest, life and non-life insurance products; investment products, such as mutual funds, stocks, and derivatives/futures exchange; money transfer and bill payment, cheque and draft, and foreign exchange services; and digital banking services.

