Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SOXX. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $229.74 on Tuesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $189.81 and a 52 week high of $267.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3578 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

