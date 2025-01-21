Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $3.44 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RSPT. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Rockport Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,841,000 after acquiring an additional 9,079 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 70.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 130,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 53,912 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA RSPT opened at $38.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $39.66.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
