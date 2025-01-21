Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 25,137 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,137 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $757,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $18,559,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,653,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,318,000 after purchasing an additional 326,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 701,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,660,000 after purchasing an additional 83,976 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGO opened at $29.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.48 and a one year high of $30.72.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

