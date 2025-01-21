Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up about 0.0% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $10,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DLK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 8,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.0% during the third quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $538.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $448.00 to $477.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $442.83.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE opened at $456.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $431.48 and a 200-day moving average of $402.53. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $469.39. The company has a market capitalization of $124.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.31%.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

