Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,606 Shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. AA Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period.

Shares of PSR opened at $90.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $79.67 and a 12-month high of $100.17.

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

