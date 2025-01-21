Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 943 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.5% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.3% in the third quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the third quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 15,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $6,403,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,933,220.38. This represents a 22.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO stock opened at $62.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $73.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 22.45%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

