KULR Technology Group Expands Bitcoin Holdings, Achieves 127% BTC Yield

On January 21, 2025, KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) announced the completion of an $8 million purchase of an additional bitcoin, bringing its total holdings to 510 BTC. This move was made at a weighted average price of $101,695 per bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses. The company disclosed that its year-to-date BTC Yield, a key performance indicator, stood at 127%.

BTC Yield serves as a crucial metric for KULR, aiding in the evaluation of its strategy to acquire bitcoin in a manner believed to be beneficial for stockholders. By utilizing this KPI, management considers various limitations of the metric to enhance investor comprehension regarding the decision to fund bitcoin purchases through the issuance of additional common stock shares.

The KPI, BTC Yield, calculates the percentage change period-to-period of the Company’s bitcoin holdings relative to its Assumed Diluted Shares Outstanding. It’s important to note that BTC Yield is not a measure of operating performance, financial return, or liquidity. Rather, it is a specialized metric tailored to assess the equity capital’s impact on stockholders through the lens of bitcoin holdings.

KULR emphasizes that the trading price of its common stock is influenced by several factors beyond bitcoin holdings and the number of stock shares outstanding. Therefore, BTC Yield should not be viewed as predictive of KULR’s stock trading price. The metric narrows its focus solely on assessing the accretive nature of equity capital utilization concerning bitcoin acquisitions.

Acknowledging that BTC Yield could overstate or understate the accretive nature of equity capital use for bitcoin purchases due to varied funding sources, KULR underscores the importance of considering cash flow operations and external financing alternatives. The Company highlights that historical performance is not indicative of future results, and BTC Yield does not forecast the performance of KULR’s common stock, operations, or bitcoin holdings.

While KULR has not historically paid dividends on its common stock, the BTC Yield KPI does not imply any future dividend intentions. Investors are urged to refer to the Company’s financial statements and SEC filings for comprehensive details, recognizing that BTC Yield is a supplemental metric with specific limitations.

This news release should not be considered an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy KULR’s common stock. For more comprehensive information, investors are encouraged to review the Company’s filings.

The exhibit 99.1 showcases details of KULR’s expanded bitcoin holdings and BTC Yield achievements, aligning with the Company’s strategic objectives. KULR’s prudent financial approach underscores its commitment to enhancing shareholder value and disciplined fiscal management. Interested parties can access further information on KULR Technology Group Inc.’s website at www.kulrtechnology.com.

