KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.28, but opened at $2.15. KULR Technology Group shares last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 7,118,903 shares changing hands.

KULR Technology Group Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $557.04 million, a PE ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 2.43.

Institutional Trading of KULR Technology Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KULR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KULR Technology Group by 44.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 479,026 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new position in KULR Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Maiden Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.23% of the company’s stock.

About KULR Technology Group

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; automated battery cell screening and test systems; cellchecks; safecases; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heat sinks; internal short circuit devices; and CRUX cathodes.

