L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Acquired by Rezny Wealth Management Inc.

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies makes up about 0.4% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 261.5% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 47.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 117,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 64.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.19.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $218.22 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.18 and a 1 year high of $265.74. The firm has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.04.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.62, for a total transaction of $394,465.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,917,765.12. This represents a 17.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,572 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

