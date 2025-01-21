LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Buys 300 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,126 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,841,103 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $284,708,000 after buying an additional 523,244 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $2,058,000. Burney Co. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 665.6% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 146,911 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $22,568,000 after purchasing an additional 127,722 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 17.1% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 354,389 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $60,264,000 after purchasing an additional 51,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 123.2% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 18,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 1,901 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $313,779.06. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,875.42. The trade was a 13.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $202,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,570. The trade was a 93.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,882 shares of company stock valued at $4,314,649 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.9 %

QCOM stock opened at $164.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.26 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.85 and its 200-day moving average is $168.57.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.25. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.57.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

