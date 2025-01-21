Lam Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Lam Group Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,105 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Passive Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. now owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 56,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAE opened at $25.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.71 and its 200 day moving average is $26.16. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $22.83 and a 12-month high of $28.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

