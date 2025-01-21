Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Has $221,000 Stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,159,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter worth about $208,513,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,615,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,114 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter worth about $93,713,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $63,639,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GEHC shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $84.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.31 and a 12-month high of $94.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.97 and a 200-day moving average of $84.48.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from GE HealthCare Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Roland Rott sold 3,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $309,338.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,291.04. The trade was a 12.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.