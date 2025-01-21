Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Lowers Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies accounts for 1.4% of Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 9.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 10.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 24.2% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 151,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after purchasing an additional 29,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SSNC. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SS&C Technologies news, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 69,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $5,317,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,172.84. This represents a 91.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Stone sold 247,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.61, for a total transaction of $18,945,653.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,837,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,103,510.86. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 449,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,461,478 over the last three months. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $78.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.37. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.20 and a 12 month high of $79.59.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.84%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

