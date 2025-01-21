Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Buys 50 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

VOO stock opened at $549.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $547.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $527.10. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $434.16 and a 12-month high of $559.96.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.