Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Invests $694,000 in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Investment Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $463,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 216.1% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period.

Shares of VCRB stock opened at $75.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.71. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.22 and a 52 week high of $79.86.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.392 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

