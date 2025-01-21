Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Shares Sold by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,523 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LILAK. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 69.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,044,000 after buying an additional 6,379,203 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 305.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 986,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,493,000 after buying an additional 743,197 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 24.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,060,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,045,000 after buying an additional 600,689 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 970.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 256,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the second quarter worth approximately $1,894,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Brendan J. Paddick bought 5,053 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $35,017.29. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,343,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,307,135.53. This trade represents a 0.38 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 156,298 shares of company stock worth $1,043,886 over the last 90 days. 9.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Liberty Latin America Stock Up 1.2 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ LILAK opened at $6.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $10.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.55.

Several research firms have issued reports on LILAK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $10.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $9.40 to $8.30 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Liberty Latin America Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

