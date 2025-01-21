LifePlan Financial LLC Has $343,000 Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

LifePlan Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 1.2% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Equifax by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 32,435 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,864,000 after buying an additional 15,722 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 24.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 13.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,402 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,345,000 after acquiring an additional 19,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Price Performance

Equifax stock opened at $262.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.42, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $257.92 and its 200-day moving average is $273.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $213.02 and a 12 month high of $309.63.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

In other news, EVP Lisa M. Nelson sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total value of $143,474.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,781.83. This represents a 4.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Kelley III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.92, for a total value of $272,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,075,535.48. This represents a 8.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,855 shares of company stock valued at $16,187,044 over the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Equifax from $315.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Equifax from $305.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.12.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

