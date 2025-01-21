LifePlan Financial LLC Has $455,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

LifePlan Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,838,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,466 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 157.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,637,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,192,000 after buying an additional 1,002,695 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 59.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,121,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,625,000 after buying an additional 793,020 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 83.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,063,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,992,000 after buying an additional 482,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,201,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,708,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VEU stock opened at $57.94 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $54.13 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The company has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.97.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

