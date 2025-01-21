LifePlan Financial LLC Sells 8,521 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

LifePlan Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,521 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 7.9% of LifePlan Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. LifePlan Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $8,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,801,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,465,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,303,000 after buying an additional 1,339,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,217,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,498,000 after buying an additional 981,362 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6,538.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 682,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,808,000 after acquiring an additional 672,568 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 10,279.7% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 672,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,128,000 after acquiring an additional 666,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $50.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.76. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $37.53 and a 1 year high of $52.69.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

