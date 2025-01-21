Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAACGet Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.19.

Separately, Cormark raised Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LAAC opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $484.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.35. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $5.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.00.

Institutional Trading of Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 49.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Company Profile

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

