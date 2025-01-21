Lmcg Investments LLC Acquires 7,071 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 154,424 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,071 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.1% of Lmcg Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $17,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 98.1% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $107.07 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $83.91 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.43.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The entertainment giant reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In related news, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total transaction of $42,667,242.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,980,695.19. This represents a 62.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total transaction of $568,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,005,529.10. The trade was a 10.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 385,412 shares of company stock worth $44,153,263. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Walt Disney from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.54.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

