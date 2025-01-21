Lmcg Investments LLC Has $11.30 Million Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Lmcg Investments LLC lowered its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $11,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 256.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in Teradyne during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,705,800. This trade represents a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $138.40 on Tuesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.29 and a 12-month high of $163.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.85.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $737.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 11th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

TER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Teradyne from $124.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.33.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

