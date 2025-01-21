Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Purchases 702 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.8% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in CSX by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 23,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 35,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.6% in the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 55,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on CSX from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.65.

Shares of CSX opened at $32.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.39. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The firm has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.82 and its 200-day moving average is $33.96.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

