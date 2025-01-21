Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Diversify Wealth Management LLC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,033 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after buying an additional 6,305 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,091 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 10,786.3% in the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 45,250.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 202,715 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $44,691,000 after purchasing an additional 202,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 48,715 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,740,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total value of $1,974,915.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,802.11. The trade was a 30.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $310.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.85.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $261.39 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $209.55 and a 1 year high of $287.01. The company has a market capitalization of $147.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.89.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.37%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

