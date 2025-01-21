Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Abacus Wealth Partners LLC

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,566 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 52.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after buying an additional 6,305 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,091 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 10,786.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 45,250.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 202,715 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $44,691,000 after acquiring an additional 202,268 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 48,715 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,740,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total transaction of $1,974,915.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,802.11. This trade represents a 30.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $291.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.85.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW stock opened at $261.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.89. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $209.55 and a 52 week high of $287.01. The stock has a market cap of $147.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.37%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

