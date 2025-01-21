LVW Advisors LLC Sells 296 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

LVW Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.9% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,580,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,489,000 after acquiring an additional 129,252 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,577,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,083,000 after purchasing an additional 161,846 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 626,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,485,000 after buying an additional 9,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 568,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,007,000 after buying an additional 53,131 shares during the period.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joseph Ketter sold 6,500 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total value of $924,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,352.40. The trade was a 33.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of SITE opened at $143.00 on Tuesday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.60 and a 1 year high of $188.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.28 and a beta of 1.56.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 9.21%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

(Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.