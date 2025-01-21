Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Price Performance
Shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.55. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $5.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average is $5.39.
Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.31 million for the quarter. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 56.93% and a return on equity of 13.06%.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOAN. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,918 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 53.4% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 45,222 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 441.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,682 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 119,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,428 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 21,950 shares during the period. 21.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Manhattan Bridge Capital
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.
