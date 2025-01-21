Martel Wealth Advisors Inc Buys 400,312 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Martel Wealth Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 295.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 535,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,312 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 2.9% of Martel Wealth Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Martel Wealth Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $14,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 307.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $28.29 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $29.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.