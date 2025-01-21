MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 79.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 9,794 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $429,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $132.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $110.51 and a 52 week high of $137.92.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

