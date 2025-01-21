MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Grows Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,008,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,089,000 after buying an additional 3,256,087 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 127.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,122,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,723,000 after acquiring an additional 629,069 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $21,243,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 25.8% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,147,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,307,000 after acquiring an additional 235,427 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 217,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 58,844 shares during the period.

BBIN stock opened at $57.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.94.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

