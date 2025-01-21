MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Sells 54 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB decreased its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in Cintas by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 32.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,202,000 after buying an additional 14,170 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 38,533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTAS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Cintas from $209.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Cintas from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.46.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $198.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.34. The company has a market cap of $80.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $146.63 and a one year high of $228.12.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.61%.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.