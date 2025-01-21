Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Stock Price Up 0% – Here’s What Happened

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $88.70 and last traded at $88.10. 1,514,745 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 7,875,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

Medtronic Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $113.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.29.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.63%.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 9,850 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total transaction of $792,038.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,708 shares in the company, valued at $3,273,330.28. This trade represents a 19.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Medtronic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic



Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

