Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Sells 335 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. decreased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,983,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,513,365,000 after buying an additional 399,728 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,952,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $883,821,000 after purchasing an additional 100,198 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 9.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,410,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $556,751,000 after buying an additional 570,703 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,863,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,945,000 after purchasing an additional 25,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,777,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,501,000 after acquiring an additional 39,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $77.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $90.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

