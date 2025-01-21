Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Takes Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 87,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $71.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.47. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $84.80. The firm has a market cap of $163.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 358.87, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.82.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.11 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 18.01%. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 3,337,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $150,233,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $289,580,255.16. This trade represents a 34.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 123,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $5,550,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,911,605. The trade was a 27.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,642,189 shares of company stock worth $1,444,232,453. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

