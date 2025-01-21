Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Buys 836 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the quarter. WEC Energy Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,117,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,713,000 after purchasing an additional 160,128 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 152,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,933,000 after buying an additional 28,405 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 48.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 10.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $951,000. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total transaction of $179,417.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 273,248 shares in the company, valued at $27,160,851.20. The trade was a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 6,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total transaction of $677,980.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,611,581.01. The trade was a 12.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,794 shares of company stock worth $4,866,579 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE:WEC opened at $99.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.48. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $102.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.26.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.40.

Read Our Latest Report on WEC Energy Group

About WEC Energy Group

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.