Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,762,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,571,000 after buying an additional 160,720 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 34,303.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 417,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,582,000 after purchasing an additional 416,446 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 358,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,087,000 after purchasing an additional 34,141 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $58,660,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 311,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,632,000 after purchasing an additional 21,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $180.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $159.04 and a 52 week high of $255.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by ($1.49). Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $76.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.78 billion. Research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Toyota Motor

About Toyota Motor

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.