Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Has $842,000 Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,753 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 16,367,591 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,792,742,000 after purchasing an additional 150,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,502,674 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $937,081,000 after purchasing an additional 541,585 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 8.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,162,512 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $454,477,000 after buying an additional 318,416 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 29.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,778,811 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $197,844,000 after buying an additional 405,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.0% during the second quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,755,278 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $181,268,000 after buying an additional 316,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $1,990,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 642,497 shares in the company, valued at $63,947,726.41. This represents a 3.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total value of $76,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,430.10. This trade represents a 10.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,173 shares of company stock valued at $5,529,679. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:STX opened at $97.67 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $82.31 and a 12 month high of $115.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.32 and its 200 day moving average is $100.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.28. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.94.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

