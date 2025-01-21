Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Purchases 584 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPO. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Exponent in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exponent in the third quarter worth about $64,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Exponent news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.60, for a total value of $1,464,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,445,613.20. This represents a 14.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $100,076.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,494.72. This represents a 15.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,339 shares of company stock worth $3,103,065. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exponent stock opened at $92.34 on Tuesday. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.70 and a fifty-two week high of $115.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

