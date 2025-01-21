Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ:MNDR) & GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Head-To-Head Survey

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) and Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ:MNDR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares GitLab and Mobile-health Network Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GitLab -6.83% -11.72% -5.98% Mobile-health Network Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for GitLab and Mobile-health Network Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GitLab 0 3 23 1 2.93 Mobile-health Network Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

GitLab currently has a consensus price target of $76.42, suggesting a potential upside of 17.45%. Given GitLab’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe GitLab is more favorable than Mobile-health Network Solutions.

95.0% of GitLab shares are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of GitLab shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GitLab and Mobile-health Network Solutions”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GitLab $579.91 million 18.21 -$424.17 million ($0.32) -203.34 Mobile-health Network Solutions $13.97 million 0.50 -$15.60 million N/A N/A

Mobile-health Network Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GitLab.

Summary

GitLab beats Mobile-health Network Solutions on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle. The company helps organizations to plan, build, secure, and deploy software to drive business outcomes. It also provides related training and professional services. The company was formerly known as GitLab B.V. and changed its name to GitLab Inc. in July 2015. GitLab Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Mobile-health Network Solutions

Mobile-health Network Solutions, an investment holding company, provides telehealth solutions in Singapore. The company operates in two segments, Telemedicine and Other Services, and Sale of Medicine and Medical Devices. It offers MaNaDr platform, a 360-degree healthcare ecosystem, which connects users and service providers through the range of healthcare services and product offerings that can be accessed through the mobile application and website. The company also provides a range of primary healthcare services, including general medical consultations, treatment and management of acute and chronic conditions in adults and children, vaccinations, and health screenings for work permit applications, as well as pre-employment health screening, children's health services, geriatric care services, and minor surgical procedures. In addition, it offers healthcare and wellness-related products through its online e-commerce platform; wholesale distribution of pharmaceutical products to clinics; and MaNaCare, a platform that provides a range of corporate healthcare and wellness services, including GP, specialist and allied healthcare panel services, tele-consultation services, in-person clinics, on-site health screening, and online marketplace and forum, as well as wellness programs to corporate customers. Further, the company develops IT systems on mobile phone and web portals; operates pharmacies, clinics, and drug stores; and offers beauty and other personal care services, as well as other general medical and health services. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Singapore.

