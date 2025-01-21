Mobile Streams (LON:MOS) Stock Price Up 13.3% – Still a Buy?

Mobile Streams Plc (LON:MOS – Get Free Report) was up 13.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.43 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.42 ($0.01). Approximately 134,946,953 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 63,720,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.37 ($0.00).
Mobile Streams Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.23. The stock has a market cap of £33.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19.
Mobile Streams Company Profile
Mobile Streams Plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells digital content for distribution on mobile devices in Europe, Asia, North America, and Latin America. It also provides data insight and intelligence platforms and services. Mobile Streams Plc was incorporated in 1999 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
